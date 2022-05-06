NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 64.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $299,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.30. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $26.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%.

