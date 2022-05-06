NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes $436,000 Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Unisys by 266.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Unisys in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unisys by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Unisys by 71.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Unisys by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group cut their price target on Unisys from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Unisys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $12.79 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $865.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 17.48%.

In other Unisys news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 10,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $211,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 5,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $125,070.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $462,362 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

