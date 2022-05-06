Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.84. 41,687 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 338% from the average session volume of 9,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.77.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $97,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,058,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

