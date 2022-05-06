Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.53.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.40.

NYSE:NWN traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $49.08. The company had a trading volume of 4,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.73. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.26 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,112,000 after buying an additional 318,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,182,000 after acquiring an additional 74,334 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 278,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,019,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,348,000 after buying an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

