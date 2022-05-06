NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Purchased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 100,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at $5,223,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

In other NortonLifeLock news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NLOK stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.14. 192,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,442,406. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.65. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.44.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 297.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

