NOV (NYSE:NOV) Upgraded by Griffin Securities to Buy

Griffin Securities upgraded shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for NOV’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NOV. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut NOV from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NOV from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised NOV from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.33.

Get NOV alerts:

NYSE:NOV opened at $18.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37. NOV has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $24.06.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts predict that NOV will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently -41.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of NOV by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of NOV by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile (Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.