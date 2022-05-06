Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Price Target Raised to CHF 94 at Morgan Stanley

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

NVS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Novartis stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,905. Novartis has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $192.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,871,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,933,000 after acquiring an additional 486,367 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Novartis by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after acquiring an additional 292,854 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Novartis by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,696,000 after acquiring an additional 745,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,871,000 after acquiring an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares during the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

