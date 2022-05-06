Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded to Neutral by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 750.00 to 850.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 585.00 to 780.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $559.33.

NYSE:NVO traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.47. 28,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,676. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $73.53 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.73.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.741 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 44.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,653,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,330,000 after acquiring an additional 179,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,982,000 after acquiring an additional 45,842 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $278,383,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,036,000 after acquiring an additional 82,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,626,000 after acquiring an additional 62,829 shares during the last quarter.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

