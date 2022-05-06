NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Stock Price Up 3% Following Strong Earnings

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) shares traded up 3% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $40.26 and last traded at $38.84. 52,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,412,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.71.

The utilities provider reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $6.53. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 64.00% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NRG. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

