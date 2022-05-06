NTB Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $90,955,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 240.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,615,000 after buying an additional 56,753 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $15,363,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $412.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,133,273. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $438.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.53. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $406.34 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

