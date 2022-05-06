NTB Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 111,535 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 111,535 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000. AT&T comprises 1.9% of NTB Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 98.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,558,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227,500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,642,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,727,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,359,992. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $25.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Raymond James dropped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

