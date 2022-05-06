NTB Financial Corp Buys New Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,392 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,239 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,403 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,374 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $295.67. 99,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,380. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $320.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $347.64. The firm has a market cap of $187.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $276.88 and a twelve month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

