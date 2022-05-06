NTB Financial Corp Buys Shares of 11,287 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 7,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.06. 1,358,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,606,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 39.33%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

