NTB Financial Corp Invests $609,000 in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

NTB Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,144 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,682,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,469,000 after buying an additional 56,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,163,000 after buying an additional 168,752 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,567,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,347,000 after buying an additional 107,793 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 217.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,034,000 after buying an additional 1,596,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,180,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,500,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AME traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.15. The company had a trading volume of 51,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,880. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $121.33 and a one year high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

AME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.44.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

