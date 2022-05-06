NTB Financial Corp Invests $781,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

NTB Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,980 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 38,174 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. CSM Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 148,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,810,498. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $55.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 26.34%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

