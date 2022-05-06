NTB Financial Corp Makes New $3.77 Million Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 8,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 2.6% of NTB Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $4.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $362.65. The company had a trading volume of 10,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,924. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $350.99 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $393.14 and its 200 day moving average is $419.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.