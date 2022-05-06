NTB Financial Corp Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,866 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,000. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.2% of NTB Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,277 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $141,903,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 28.5% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after buying an additional 133,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.04.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.96. The stock had a trading volume of 974,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,634,704. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.51. The stock has a market cap of $200.20 billion, a PE ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $111.01 and a 12 month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

