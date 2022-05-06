NTB Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 26,359 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

NTB Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.06. The stock had a trading volume of 995,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,587,663. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $9.63 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

In related news, Director William P. Bowers acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

