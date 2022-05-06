NTB Financial Corp Takes Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 93,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000. Ares Capital comprises 1.4% of NTB Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.12. 306,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,962. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In other news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, with a total value of $120,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Hovde Group raised shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

