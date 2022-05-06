NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.08. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 617,224 shares.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
NTN Buzztime Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)

