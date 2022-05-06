Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Nu Skin Enterprises has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. Nu Skin Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to earn $4.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $43.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63. Nu Skin Enterprises has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $47,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,332.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,390. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.