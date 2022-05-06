Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.51-2.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.75-0.85 EPS.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.20. The stock had a trading volume of 18,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,590. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.04%.

NUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.17.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,390. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUS. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

