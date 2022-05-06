Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.17.

NUS stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.38. 1,121,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,706. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $47,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,332.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,390. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after buying an additional 151,676 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $1,167,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

