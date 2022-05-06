Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIXGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.07) and the highest is ($0.93). Nurix Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.60) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($3.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($4.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.93) to ($3.60). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.07). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

NASDAQ NRIX traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.78. 12,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,175. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average is $21.53. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $37.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 792.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 391,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 348,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

