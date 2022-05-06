NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.207-$1.230 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

NUVA stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,776. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NuVasive has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $72.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NUVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.25.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,644. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 698,360 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,990 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

