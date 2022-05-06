Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Purchased by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned about 0.46% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period.

NUBD stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.93. 32 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,873. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89.

