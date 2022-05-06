Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NMI)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0255 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

NYSE:NMI opened at $9.34 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $12.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.85.

Get Nuveen Municipal Income Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.