Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NQP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE NQP opened at $11.97 on Friday. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.83 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.16.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 13,405 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.