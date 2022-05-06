Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oak Street Health Inc. is a primary care centers for adults on Medicare. It operates principally in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Rhode Island, North Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Oak Street Health Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OSH. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.79.

Shares of NYSE:OSH traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.71. 120,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average is $27.44.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.82 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 308.72% and a negative net margin of 26.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $1,986,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,013,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,070,935.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 290,000 shares of company stock worth $6,776,050. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter worth $851,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Oak Street Health by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 627,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 31.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 715,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,420,000 after buying an additional 171,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

