Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on June 1st

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.585 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $142.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.29. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $71.24 and a 1 year high of $158.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.40.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business had revenue of $521.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum will post 33.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OAS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 407,754 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 1,447.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,979,000 after acquiring an additional 252,276 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,937,000 after acquiring an additional 82,216 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 758.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 97,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

