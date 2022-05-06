Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OTLY. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 14.37.

OTLY stock traded down 0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310,767. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is 7.55. Oatly Group has a twelve month low of 3.26 and a twelve month high of 29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.13 by -0.02. The firm had revenue of 166.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 160.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Oatly Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,165,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,071,000 after purchasing an additional 541,955 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Oatly Group by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,510 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Oatly Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,141 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Oatly Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,035,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,660 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Oatly Group by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,570,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

