Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OBCI stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.58. 1,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $15.21. The company has a market cap of $72.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Ocean Bio-Chem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Ocean Bio-Chem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ocean Bio-Chem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocean Bio-Chem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

