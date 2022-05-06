Oddo Bhf Downgrades Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) to Neutral

Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Oddo Bhf currently has €237.00 ($249.47) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on RNMBY. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €187.00 ($196.84) to €251.00 ($264.21) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rheinmetall from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €115.00 ($121.05) to €155.00 ($163.16) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rheinmetall from €120.00 ($126.32) to €190.00 ($200.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Rheinmetall from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of RNMBY stock opened at $44.94 on Monday. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

Rheinmetall Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.