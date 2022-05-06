Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) PT Lowered to $38.00

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Office Properties Income Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 15th.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $20.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 1.17. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $147.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.32 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -178.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

