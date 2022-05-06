Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.82

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.82 and last traded at $13.01, with a volume of 9794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Olaplex from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.06 million. Olaplex’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Olaplex news, CFO Eric Tiziani bought 20,000 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $295,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth $5,880,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth $22,859,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth $102,712,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth $28,175,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter worth $1,776,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

