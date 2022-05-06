OLO (NYSE:OLO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.12

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 37048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on OLO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.60.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 28.30% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $4,694,046.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $264,870.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,318,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in OLO by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,891,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,892,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in OLO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,634,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in OLO by 16.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,921,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,749,000 after buying an additional 568,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in OLO by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,145,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in OLO by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,006 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

