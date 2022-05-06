OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.85.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €58.00 ($61.05) to €53.00 ($55.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €54.00 ($56.84) to €52.00 ($54.74) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €64.50 ($67.89) to €48.40 ($50.95) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on OMV Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($50.53) to €50.00 ($52.63) in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:OMVKY traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.01. 9,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,701. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $42.15 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.63.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

