ON (NYSE:ONON) Stock Price Down 7.6%

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.30 and last traded at $24.30. Approximately 3,894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,376,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

ONON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.75.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $207.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,915,000. Bond Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ON in the 1st quarter worth about $142,069,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,194,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in ON by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,038,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

