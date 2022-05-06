ON (NYSE:ONON) Stock Price Down 7.6%

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.30 and last traded at $24.30. Approximately 3,894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,376,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.
ONON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.75.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,915,000. Bond Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ON in the 1st quarter worth about $142,069,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,194,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in ON by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,038,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.
ON Company Profile (NYSE:ONON)
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ON (ONON)
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.