Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of a wide variety of human and companion pet cancers. The Company was formed to explore the oncolytic capability of the reovirus, a virus that preferentially replicates in cells with an activated Ras pathway, one of the most common family of genetic defects leading to cancer. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Leede Jones Gab restated a speculative buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Oncolytics Biotech stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.36. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,489. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.68. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $78.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.32.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONCY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 812.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 186,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

