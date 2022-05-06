OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 47.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

OSW stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,839. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. OneSpaWorld has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $12.52. The stock has a market cap of $884.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

OSW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 14,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $148,474.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 533,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,822 shares of company stock valued at $479,354. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,397,000 after acquiring an additional 38,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 25,985 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 28,599 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 19,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 349,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

