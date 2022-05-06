OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 47.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ OSW traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. OneSpaWorld has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $884.77 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.19.
In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $60,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $100,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,822 shares of company stock worth $479,354. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.
OSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.
OneSpaWorld Company Profile (Get Rating)
OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OneSpaWorld (OSW)
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Uber Fails To Impress
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.