OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 47.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OSW traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. OneSpaWorld has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $884.77 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $60,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 9,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $100,928.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,822 shares of company stock worth $479,354. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 60.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 199.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 21,142 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

