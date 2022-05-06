Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:OPHLF opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day moving average is $24.16. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $26.10.

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

