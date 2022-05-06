Open Text Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2209 per share by the software maker on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.
Open Text has increased its dividend by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Open Text has a payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Open Text to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.
Open Text stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 838,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,580. Open Text has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.93.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Open Text by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Open Text by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after buying an additional 30,928 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Open Text by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTEX. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.
Open Text Company Profile (Get Rating)
Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.
