Open Text Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.2209 per share by the software maker on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Open Text has increased its dividend by an average of 12.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Open Text has a payout ratio of 24.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Open Text to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Open Text stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 838,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,580. Open Text has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Open Text had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $882.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Text will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Open Text by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Text in the 2nd quarter valued at $505,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Open Text by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,909,000 after buying an additional 30,928 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Open Text by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTEX. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Open Text in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

