Oppenheimer Cuts Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $50.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

BAC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Bank of America stock opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $302.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $50.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.24.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

