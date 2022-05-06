Oppenheimer Lowers DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target to $80.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $96.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalOcean from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.49. 38,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,123. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.43 and a beta of 1.89. DigitalOcean has a 12 month low of $34.25 and a 12 month high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 30.39 and a quick ratio of 30.39.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.22 million. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $2,459,724.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $288,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,456 shares of company stock worth $4,575,625 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 577.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 8,441.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $716,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 23,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

