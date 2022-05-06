Oppenheimer Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $305.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 174.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.61.

ANET opened at $110.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.77. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $78.33 and a twelve month high of $148.57.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $64,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $120,801.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 688,527 shares of company stock valued at $83,163,747. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 316.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,330,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,267,000 after buying an additional 13,167,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arista Networks by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,893,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,442,000 after buying an additional 6,759,436 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,686,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,453,749 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,374,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299,163 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,681,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

