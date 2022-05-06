OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OPRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,868. The stock has a market cap of $483.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.06 and a beta of 0.91. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.73.

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

