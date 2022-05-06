OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on May 6th, 2022

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRXGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OPRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,868. The stock has a market cap of $483.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.06 and a beta of 0.91. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.73.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $728,804.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.