Orbimed Advisors Llc Purchases 221,500 Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Stock

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 221,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $427,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,537,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,618,191.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ PASG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.03. The company had a trading volume of 573,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,952. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $17.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.11). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Passage Bio during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Passage Bio by 847.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 15,998 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

PASG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Passage Bio from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Passage Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.45.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

