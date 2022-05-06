OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). OrganiGram posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 32.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OGI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $5.70 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter worth $35,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OrganiGram stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.34. 564,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,337,781. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $3.52. The firm has a market cap of $420.34 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

