Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.44.

OESX opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $86.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.08.

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $30.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 339,939 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,313,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

